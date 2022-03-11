Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.82 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.090 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAND. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.07.

NASDAQ:BAND traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.65. 16,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average of $75.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $145.97.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629 and sold 2,107 shares valued at $133,239. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 204.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

