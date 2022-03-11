Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 236,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,193,505 shares.The stock last traded at $11.36 and had previously closed at $11.56.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
