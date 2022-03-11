Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Up to $4.68

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $5.05. Bakkt shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 14,745 shares.
Several research firms have issued reports on BKKT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.
