Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Up to $4.68

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $5.05. Bakkt shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 14,745 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKKT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61.

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 113,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,118,300.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

