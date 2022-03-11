Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ (BW) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.80.

NYSE:BW opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $702.16 million, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.64. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 48.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,414,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,298,000 after purchasing an additional 199,625 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $31,571,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 100,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,584,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 113,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,838,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after acquiring an additional 192,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

