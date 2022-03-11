Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ (BW) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.80.
NYSE:BW opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $702.16 million, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.64. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,414,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,298,000 after purchasing an additional 199,625 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $31,571,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 100,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,584,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 113,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,838,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after acquiring an additional 192,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
