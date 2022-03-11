B2W – Companhia Digital (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) Stock Price Down 16.8%

B2W – Companhia Digital (OTCMKTS:BTOOY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 16.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 51,084 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 892% from the average daily volume of 5,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92.

B2W – Companhia Digital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTOOY)

Americanas SA engages in the e-commerce and marketplace businesses. It also offers consumer credit services; technology platform; and logistics, distribution, and customer service solutions. Its brand portfolio includes Americanas.com, Submarino, Shoptime, SouBarato, and Submarino Finance. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

