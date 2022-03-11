B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 19,856 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 19,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $163,812.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Friday, March 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 44,147 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $362,888.34.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 22,471 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $181,790.39.

On Monday, February 28th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 200 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,560.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 2,048 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,384.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 77,517 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $639,515.25.

On Friday, February 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 47,421 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $391,697.46.

On Monday, February 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 207,917 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,027.78.

On Friday, February 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,196,653.04.

RILY opened at $64.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $91.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.