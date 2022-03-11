B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Silvergate Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $131.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 2.46. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $80.78 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $9,022,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,360,000 after buying an additional 259,782 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 33,054 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

