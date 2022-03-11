Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $8.06 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,971 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.8% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 143,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $110,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,344 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.45. The company had a trading volume of 587,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,962,691. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.35 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

