AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Europe dropped their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.83.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after buying an additional 79,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 21.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 485,949 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 219.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,381,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 949,620 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,043,000. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,809,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.