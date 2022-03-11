Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AVVIY. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.50) to GBX 460 ($6.03) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Investec lowered shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.00.

Shares of Aviva stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,856. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

About Aviva

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

