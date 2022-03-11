AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock Price Down 5.2% on Analyst Downgrade

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $16.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AvidXchange traded as low as 7.83 and last traded at 7.83. Approximately 29,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 808,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.26.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVDX. Barclays initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 10.84.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

