Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVDX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Sunday, November 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.91.
Avant Diagnostics stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.84. Avant Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $27.43.
Avant Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avant Diagnostics (AVDX)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.