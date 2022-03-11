Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVDX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Sunday, November 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Get Avant Diagnostics alerts:

Avant Diagnostics stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.84. Avant Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. Avant Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.