Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.04). Avalara reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $599,773.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $58,978.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,922. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVLR traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.78. 20,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,189. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 0.81. Avalara has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.60.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

