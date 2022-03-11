Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Insider Fredrik Westin Sells 1,060 Shares

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $74.03 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.80.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. Autoliv’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 51.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 73.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Autoliv by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 23.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,666,000. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

