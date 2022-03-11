Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADSK. Griffin Securities reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $192.34 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.00 and its 200-day moving average is $273.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,229 shares of company stock worth $873,789 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.