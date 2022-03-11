Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH):

3/8/2022 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $30.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

3/1/2022 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

2/23/2022 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AUPH traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $10.62. 77,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,806,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

