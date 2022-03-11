AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALOT. Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered AstroNova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $28.86 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter worth $227,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

