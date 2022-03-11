AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up to $6.75

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $8.20. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 157,967 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24.
About AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)
AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.