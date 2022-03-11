AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up to $6.75

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $8.20. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 157,967 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 112.0% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 64,977 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $234,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $200,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $5,151,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.