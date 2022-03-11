Asset Management Advisors LLC Has $12.85 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Asset Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,201 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 34,260 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 8.7% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.32. 792,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,273,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

