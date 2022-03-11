Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS.
Shares of ASRT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.41. 3,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. Assertio has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.12.
ASRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Assertio in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
