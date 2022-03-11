Assemble Protocol (ASM) Trading 6.9% Lower This Week

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Assemble Protocol has a market cap of $52.19 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

Assemble Protocol (ASM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,437,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,329,761 coins. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

