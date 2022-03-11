Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of AHT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. 56,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,837. The company has a market cap of $284.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.03. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($16.70) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,620,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after buying an additional 205,962 shares during the period. Varde Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $23,367,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3,669.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,767,000 after buying an additional 1,871,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,356,000 after buying an additional 120,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 551.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,083,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 917,382 shares during the period. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.