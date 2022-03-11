Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.77

Shares of Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 180511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Several analysts recently commented on AAWH shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascend Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

