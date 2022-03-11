Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $48.81, but opened at $37.00. Asana shares last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 107,084 shares traded.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.36 per share, with a total value of $24,680,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,263,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,500,000 shares of company stock worth $458,932,500 and have sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

