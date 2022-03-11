Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.360-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.50 million-$115.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.91 million.Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ASAN traded down $3.45 on Friday, hitting $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,016,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,962. Asana has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.21.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $16,457,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,425,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,500,000 shares of company stock worth $458,932,500 and sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Asana by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

