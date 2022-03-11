Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.22. Asana has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The business had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,263,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.36 per share, with a total value of $24,680,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $458,932,500 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Asana by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

