Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. Asana’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

Asana stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.22.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,263,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $16,457,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,500,000 shares of company stock worth $458,932,500 and sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Asana by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

