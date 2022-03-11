Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARESF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.04.
OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $10.34 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.