Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARESF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.04.

OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $10.34 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 4.56%.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

