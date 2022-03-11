Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.75%.
NASDAQ ARTNA traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $48.04. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,028. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.84. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $451.86 million, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 59.44%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Artesian Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.
