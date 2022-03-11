Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.75%.

NASDAQ ARTNA traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $48.04. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,028. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.84. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $451.86 million, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 59.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

