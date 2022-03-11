Arlington Partners LLC Invests $108,000 in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $1,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 582,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,135,000 after buying an additional 374,386 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in STERIS by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in STERIS by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after purchasing an additional 286,093 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.85. 7,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $179.26 and a 12-month high of $248.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.66.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $8,247,469. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

