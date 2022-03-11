Arlington Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,126 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,809,000 after purchasing an additional 512,433 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,515 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,179,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,042,000 after purchasing an additional 204,069 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $2,579,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $646,032.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,777 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

MRVL traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.28. 343,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,490,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

