Arlington Partners LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Arlington Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 391.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

VOOV traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $144.61. The stock had a trading volume of 115,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,861. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.26 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.73 and a 200-day moving average of $147.06.

