Arlington Partners LLC Buys 37 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $391.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,390,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,573,232. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $354.14 and a one year high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $410.47 and its 200-day moving average is $415.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.