Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 112.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,584 shares of company stock worth $8,194,753 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Cowen increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $115.36. 222,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,675,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

