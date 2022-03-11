Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 567 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,103 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,642,000 after purchasing an additional 733,355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,323,000 after purchasing an additional 97,156 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,863,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,946,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

