ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 17,600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,263,000 after buying an additional 129,370 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.80. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $56.22 and a one year high of $132.50.

