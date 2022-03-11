Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $142.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANET. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.24.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $120.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.29. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $68.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,672 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $1,520,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 684,075 shares of company stock valued at $83,353,269. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,448,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

