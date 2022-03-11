Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 295.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,286 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 414,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,636,000 after buying an additional 302,241 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET opened at $120.91 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $68.50 and a one year high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $2,529,977.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total value of $191,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 684,075 shares of company stock worth $83,353,269 over the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.