Aries Wealth Management Raises Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 509.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $681.91. 4,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,252. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $664.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $644.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $472.27 and a 1-year high of $710.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

