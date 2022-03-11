Aries Wealth Management Purchases 13,356 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 619.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,468. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.54 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.35 and a 200-day moving average of $203.81. The stock has a market cap of $180.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.