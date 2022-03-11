Aries Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 609.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,693 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,674 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.40. 240,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,690,450. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day moving average is $107.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

