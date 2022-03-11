Aries Wealth Management Has $4.15 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 623.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,159 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 768.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

NYSE TD traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $77.43. 36,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average is $74.16. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.34%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.