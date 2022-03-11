Aries Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

XNTK traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.27. 8,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,503. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.14. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $122.34 and a 1-year high of $177.14.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.