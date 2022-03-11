Aries Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUE traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.09. The stock had a trading volume of 38,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,967. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.97 and its 200 day moving average is $111.79. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $66.92 and a 12-month high of $140.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.