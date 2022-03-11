Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Up 3.8%

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.89. 12,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,242,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMBP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile (NYSE:AMBP)
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
