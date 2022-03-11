Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) rose 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.67. Approximately 3,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 905,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

ARNC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.46.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Arconic’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 175,232 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Arconic by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Arconic by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 157,286 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Arconic by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

