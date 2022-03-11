Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LFG. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archaea Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE LFG opened at $18.88 on Monday. Archaea Energy has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $11,780,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Archaea Energy by 2,693.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $189,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archaea Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

