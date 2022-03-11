Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Aquestive Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $2.55. 408,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,490. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $102.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.33. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 381.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 28,814 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

