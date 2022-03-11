APYSwap (APYS) Market Cap Achieves $1.00 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0550 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $251,871.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.52 or 0.06586766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,689.25 or 1.00112052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00042236 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

