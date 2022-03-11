AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Down to $46.43

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.43, but opened at $44.91. AppLovin shares last traded at $45.02, with a volume of 2,511 shares traded.
Several research firms recently issued reports on APP. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average is $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion and a PE ratio of 663.38.
In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppLovin (APP)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.