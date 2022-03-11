AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Down to $46.43

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.43, but opened at $44.91. AppLovin shares last traded at $45.02, with a volume of 2,511 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APP. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Get AppLovin alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average is $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion and a PE ratio of 663.38.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.